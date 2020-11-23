Scott Frost Reveals His Mindset After Embarrassing Loss

Nebraska has looked weak all season long. But, the 1-3 Cornhuskers exhibited arguably their worst performance of the year so far against Illinois on Saturday.

The ‘Huskers were blown out by the 2-3 Illini with a score of 41-23. Scott Frost had a blunt message about his team’s performance after the game. With a tough matchup against a rolling Iowa team next week, the coach noted the importance of moving on from this loss.

“We’ve got to flush it fast,” Frost said, per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. “That’s an effort and performance I don’t want to see repeated.”

Iowa has strung together three straight wins after losing its first two games by a combined five points. In those three wins, the Hawkeyes have blown out their opponents with a combined score of 90 points. With the high volume of points given up by the Cornhuskers this year already, this could be a matchup nightmare.

The quarterback position continues to be a problem point for Nebraska as well. After performing well in his first career start against Penn State, QB Luke McCaffrey suffered significant struggles against Illinois. The redshirt freshman threw 15/26 for 134 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Despite utilizing his dual-threat abilities, rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns, McCaffrey was benched late in the game.

Nebraska has lost five straight matchups with Iowa heading into this weekend. Saturday’s game is a must win if the ‘Huskers want a chance at their first winning season since 2016.