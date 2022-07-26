Scott Frost Reveals Who Will Get First Snaps At Quarterback

Scott Frost hasn't tabbed a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, but an early front-runner appears to have emerged.

On Tuesday, per Brian Christopherson of 247Sports, Casey Thompson will take the first snaps under center when Nebraska begins fall camp Wednesday.

"I'm sure when we start fall camp, (Thompson) will take the first rep with the 1s," Frost said. "And a lot of other guys will get reps and we'll see who plays the best."

Frost said the Texas transfer won't be limited by a hand injury that bothered him last season. The head coach also believes Thompson has taken steps to establish himself as a leader among his new teammates.

"It's hard to follow anybody if you haven't been in the game with them yet. You kind of have to earn your respect to some degree," Frost said. "I think he's done as good of a job as he can do filling that role without having been there and been in the trenches with the guys yet."

Thompson will receive some competition from Chubba Purdy, who threw two touchdowns in just five passes for Florida State last season. Frost, who worked with the transfer during the summer, called Purdy "a neat kid to be around."

"I've seen real improvements from him," Frost said of Purdy. "He looked good when he got his time at the end of the spring, so I'm sure he'll be one of the guys trying to chase Casey down and see if he can compete."

Yet for now, it looks like Thompson's job to lose. He tossed 24 passing touchdowns in 12 games as a junior with 8.1 yards per pass attempt.

Nebraska went 3-9 last season behind Adrian Martinez, who transferred to Kansas State. Having gone 15-29 in four seasons under Frost, the Cornhuskers are seeking their first winning campaign since 2016.