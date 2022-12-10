Scott Frost Will Be Coaching Next Week - Here's Why

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is returning to the sidelines next week.

It was announced on Friday night that Frost will lead the Gold Team in the U.S. Army Bowl, which is a showcase for high school All-Americans.

Frost will be coaching against former Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt. He'll be leading the Black Team.

This will be Frost's first gig since being fired by Nebraska in September. Of course, fans are already cracking jokes about how the Gold Team will lose by a field goal.

Frost struggled throughout his tenure at Nebraska. He owned a 16-31 record from 2018 to 2022.

Mickey Joseph ultimately replaced Frost as Nebraska's interim coach. Shortly after the regular season ended, the university hired former NFL coach Matt Rhule to a long-term contract.

Frost, meanwhile, has been linked to a few jobs here and there. However, a deal hasn't materialized at all.