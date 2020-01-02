Scott Van Pelt’s Rant About Bowl Season Is Going Viral

College football’s bowl season is starting to come to a close and, once again, fans of different conferences are debating which league is the best. This happens every bowl season, as Big Ten fans and SEC fans use bowl game results as proof of their conference’s excellence (or lack thereof).

ESPN host Scott Van Pelt is fed up with this.

The veteran anchor had a poignant rant on college football’s bowl season during his show on New Year’s Day.

“The most insufferable part of these head-to-head games has become the way that fans and media try to cook the results into something more.”

It’s a fair point.

Outside of the College Football Playoff, not a ton should be taken from bowl season. These games should be viewed in a vacuum and, while winning them is something to be proud of, it doesn’t always have to mean something in the big picture.

For what it’s worth, the SEC has been the best conference this bowl season, going 6-2 so far. The Big Ten has gone 4-4.

You can view the full standings here.