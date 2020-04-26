Seattle Seahawks Release Former Alabama Football Star

NFL teams are making roster moves today following the 2020 draft. Unfortunately, some of those moves are roster cuts.

Veteran NFL offensive lineman D.J. Fluker announced on Twitter that he has been released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Fluker, 29, had been with the Seahawks for two seasons. He previously played for the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers. The former Alabama football star shared the news for Seahawks fans on Twitter.

“Dear 12s, I was released by the Seahawks today. Couple of things: I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I’ve been in for a while. I want to thank John and Pete for their very thoughtful calls. Stay safe, be kind and I love y’all. Thank you, Seattle,” he wrote.

That’s a classy message from the veteran NFL offensive lineman.

Fluker is one of the best offensive linemen in Alabama football history. He was part of three national title teams and was a first-team All-American in 2012.

The former Crimson Tide star was the No. 11 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.