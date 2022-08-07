SEC Analyst Has Surprise Pick For Conference's No. 2 Quarterback

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

College football analyst Matt Stinchcomb broke down his top-five SEC quarterbacks. While there was no debate over Alabama's Bryce Young garnering the top spot, his next choice will raise some eyebrows.

Perhaps a bit biased in his selection, the former Georgia offensive lineman went with Stetson Bennett as his runner-up.

Stinchcomb ignored individual abilities and accomplishments to award the quarterback on last year's best team.

“This guy won the national championship," Stinchcomb said of Bennett. "This isn’t a beauty contest, this isn’t 7-on-7 ... All he did was win 14 games and a national championship."

While Stinchcomb acknowledged that Bennett needs the "right ecosystem" to win, he doesn't discount the former walk-on's success because of Georgia's dominant defense.

"As long as you walk off the field victorious, that’s the guy you want to be your quarterback."

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Arkansas' KJ Jefferson rounded out the list.

One can imagine Anthony Richardson, Spencer Rattler, or Will Rogers winning a handful of games on a team that allowed just 10.2 points per game last season. The Bulldogs also averaged 191.2 rushing yards per contest during their championship campaign.

If wins are the only criterion, Stinchcomb might as well have ranked the SEC's top teams instead of quarterbacks.