SEC Announces Changes To Future Oklahoma Football Schedules

The SEC announced future schedule changes stemming from Oklahoma's eventual move into the conference.

On Wednesday, the SEC postponed the Sooners' scheduled 2023 game against Georgia and matchup versus Tennessee in 2024. The Sooners now won't play those teams until after joining the SEC in 2025.

As explained in the conference's statement, Oklahoma's SEC arrival will prevent these opponents from meeting their contractual obligations for non-conference home-and-home appearances. Oklahoma will already be in the SEC when the second scheduled bouts between the Bulldogs and Volunteers roll along.

ESPN's Pete Thamel noted that the second OU/Georgia encounter was scheduled for 2031. Meanwhile, a 2020 home game against Tennessee got wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, Oklahoma will replace next year's canceled game against Georgia by playing SMU. The Sooners will host that matchup in Norman before facing the Mustangs on the road in 2027.

Oklahoma has won its last three matchups with Tennessee, with the Volunteers winning their inaugural meeting in 1939.

On New Year's Day in 2018, the Bulldogs earned a 54-48 victory over the Sooners in double-overtime of the College Football Playoff semifinals. That's the only time those schools have ever squared off, but that will eventually change despite the delay