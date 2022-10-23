SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: LSU Tigers cheerleaders perform at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday.

LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date.

Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm.

"The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will be fined for a violation of the league's access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against the University of Mississippi on October 22.

LSU will incur a fine of $250,000 for a third offense under the league's access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Georgia in 2018.

Fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund," the SEC announced.

LSU's $250,000 fine is due to this being the Tigers' third violation of the bylaws.

The Tigers will probably happily pay it after Saturday's huge win.