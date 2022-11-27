SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: General view of fans watch the play in the first half between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field.

On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy."

Texas A&M received a $100,000 fine when fans rushed Kyle Field after last year's 41-38 win over Alabama.

The Aggies entered Jimbo Fisher's fifth season with high expectations and the nation's top-ranked recruiting crop. They instead posted a losing record for the first time since 2009.

Having lost six straight games before defeating UMass, the Aggies were considerable underdogs against an LSU squad still harboring College Football Playoff aspirations. The Tigers entered College Station with a five-game winning streak, including victories over Ole Miss and Alabama.

Devon Achane orchestrated the surprising triumph with 215 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The SEC has enforced this policy throughout the season. Last week, they fined South Carolina and Vanderbilt after each fanbase stormed the field.