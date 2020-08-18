SEC Announces Requirements For Fans Attending Football Games

The SEC revealed its 2020 football schedule on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, the SEC revealed its guideline for fans.

The Southeastern Conference is still planning on having limited fan attendance at football games in 2020.

“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”

Here are the policies for fans attending games:

Attendance Institutions shall determine the number of guests permitted to attend in accordance with applicable state and local guidelines, policies and/or regulations. In the absence of state and/or local guidelines, policies and/or regulations, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on physical distancing should be applied. Face Coverings Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.

Stadium workers and athletics staff should wear face coverings at all times.

The SEC announced is full policies on Tuesday morning.

NEWS | The @SEC announces guidelines for health and safety of fans, pending future decisions related to the allowance of fans to attend games as the Conference continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.https://t.co/YRQ95iCDei — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 18, 2020

The SEC’s 2020 season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26.

You can view the full fan guidelines here.