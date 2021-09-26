SEC Assistant Coach Reportedly Fired In Shocking Move

The Auburn Tigers allowed Georgia State to keep Saturday’s game way too close for comfort 4. After back-to-back weeks of struggles, one Auburn coach won’t make it to Week 5.

According to Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live, the Tigers have fired wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams. Replacing him in the same role will be Eric Kiesau, who’s been an analyst for head coach Bryan Harsin for the last four years at Boise State.

Williams was a receivers coach for six seasons at Troy prior to being hired at Auburn. He helped the Trojans to four Sun Belt titles and served as their passing game coordinator for the last two seasons.

As a player, Williams played at Troy for four years from 2006 to 2009. He had 63 receptions for 764 yards and seven touchdowns, and was their punt returner in 2008 and 2009.

BREAKING: Auburn has fired first-year receivers' coach Cornelius Williams, sources confirm to Auburn Live. Shocking news. More at https://t.co/6XV3ZKDjsO.@AuburnLiveOn3 https://t.co/5CLWM1gwYv pic.twitter.com/YLmlEwQf0W — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) September 26, 2021

But despite years of experience in the position, Auburn’s wide receivers have struggled noticeably this season. It’s one of the areas Bryan Harsin has criticized the most so far this season.

No Auburn player has had more than 80 yards in a game – and that streak continued this past week in their 34-24 win over Georgia State.

The remainder of Auburn’s 2021 schedule is incredibly daunting. It’s all SEC games from here on out and four of their next five opponents are ranked in the top 25.

Firing Cornelius Williams might not solve all of Auburn’s problems, but Harsin clearly believes that their current form won’t be good enough.