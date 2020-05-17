SEC Athletic Director Reportedly Against The June 1 Return Date

This week, SEC athletic directors will vote on whether to allow the ban on team activities, which runs through May 31, to expire. At least one prominent AD is reportedly against the measure.

The conference’s athletic directors met virtually last week. According to Kentucky Sports Radio, Tennessee AD Phillip Fulmer reportedly balked at allowing players to return to campus on June 1.

Fulmer was the lone dissenter on the matter, calling for the ban to remain in place indefinitely. KSR reports that Fulmer ultimately proposed a compromise date of June 15.

However, other parties involved thought that would be “too late” for players to prepare to start the 2020 season on schedule. It seems surprising that two weeks would make that much of a difference, but apparently it was a non-starter.

The vote was tabled until this Friday, May 22.

Tennessee is expected to open up its 2020 season at home against Charlotte on Labor Day Weekend. Kickoff is set for Sept. 5.

By the end of the week, we will have an answer on when the SEC will be allowing athletes to return to campus. But with Fulmer’s objections, it will be interesting to see if the vote winds up being unanimous or not.

We’ll know Friday.