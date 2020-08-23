Governor In SEC Country Takes A Shot At The Big Ten

The governor of a state in SEC country has taken a shot at the Big Ten and the Pac-12 for not playing football this fall.

Both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 will not play football this fall. The conferences announced earlier this month that fall sports have been canceled. They’ll attempt to play in 2021.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, are still on track to play this fall.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a shot at the Big Ten and the Pac-12 over their decisions to not play.

“Masks will be required whenever you’re walking around, entering or exiting…basically at all times unless you’re sitting in your seat away from everyone else,” the governor said.

“I know this will not be popular, but there will be no game day social gatherings around stadiums: rallies, parties, tailgates. It’s no fun, but it’s what allows the athletes to play. I’d still rather be in the SEC with no tailgates, than the PAC-12 or Big 10 with no football.”

It’s a zinger, but you’re not going to find too many Big Ten or Pac-12 fans who disagree with his sentiment.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin in early-to-mid September for the major conferences – not including the Big Ten and Pac-12, of course.