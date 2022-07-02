SEC Chancellor's Realignment Prediction From 11 Years Ago Going Viral

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: The LSU Tigers play the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In 2011, LSU chancellor Michael Martin said that college football could end up having just two conferences at some point in the future.

"I think we could ultimately end up with two conferences: one called ESPN and one called FOX," Martin said.

This comment from Martin is recirculating on Twitter due to the recent realignment taking place in college football.

Earlier this week, it was announced that USC and UCLA are heading to the Big Ten in 2024. The Big Ten could potentially pursue deals with other schools as well.

The SEC, meanwhile, has already secured Oklahoma and Texas as future members.

With so much realignment taking place in college football, it's certainly possible that the number of Power Five conferences will shrink.

Usually, predictions like the one Martin made don't look great upon revisiting them. At this rate, however, his comments are aging like a fine wine.

