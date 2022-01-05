SEC Commissioner Addresses Future Of The Bowl System

This year was not a great one for the bowl system. Several games were canceled due to COVID, while in other contests, player opt outs left some teams looking like stripped down versions of themselves.

Not surprisingly, there have been some questioning the validity of the bowl system as a whole. But SEC commissioner Greg Sankey went to bat for the postseason structure during an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show” today.

Sankey argued that even with games taking on a different look because of opt outs and COVID, there’s still value to the bowl apparatus overall.

“There’s still health in the bowl system, and I think the 12-team format can permit bowls to exist,” Sankey said, via SDS. “But we’re now experiencing opt outs, we’re experiencing NFL early draft decisions, which drive people to different participation routes. We’ve had the coaching coaches that have been publicized that are happening earlier attributable to Early Signing Day. So bowls are now different. They’re still competitive. Even last night, watching LSU’s team, the utmost of respect for young people that stepped up, competed right up to the tick of that very last clock with a touchdown and maybe it’s a reminder of some of the things we’ve forgotten.”

The LSU team Sankey is referring to lost 42-20 to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night. The Tigers only had 39 scholarship players available for the game, and had to start a wide receiver at quarterback.

Of course, Sankey is hoping that type of situation doesn’t play out again, because as he made clear this afternoon, he’s bullish about the bowls.

The system doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.