SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Addresses Timeline On Season Decision

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been consistent about taking his time before making a decision on the upcoming college football season.

Last week, Sankey indicated late July would be a critical time for determining if a fall season is in the cards, and if so, what it will look like. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already said they will play conference-only schedules in 2020, but the SEC, along with the ACC and Big 12, has not indicated its plan yet.

On Tuesday night, Sankey appeared on ESPN’s “State of the College Football Season” special. In a conversation with Rece Davis, he reiterated that he’s taking a calculated approach before making any commitment regarding the upcoming season.

“I haven’t put a deadline (on it), I’ve actually put dates out there,” Sankey said. “I wrote out the timeline way back in May and I realize how much has changed since then. We look at next week as an important milestone. The way I’ll explain it is, I’ve finished 41 marathons in my life and I realize you’re going go mile by mile and we are on that journey. The challenge right now is to understand where the finish line may be.”

SEC Commissioner @GregSankey gives an update on the latest plans and next steps for the SEC Football season. Also, casually mentions that he's run 41 marathons. 😳😳pic.twitter.com/awc1xFEEkQ — Saturday Down South (@SDS) July 22, 2020

Sankey added that he’ll continue following ongoing professional sports activity–like the NBA restart and NFL training camps–and factoring that into his judgment on what to do this fall.

“We’ve tried to use every one of these experiences as a learning opportunity to help inform our decision making,” Sankey said. “The milestone check next week is are we ready to move into that stage of practice. Part of that will be a conversation about what does the season look like. That’s a conversation that has been taking place for weeks.”

[ 247Sports ]