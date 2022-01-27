SEC Commissioner Has Brutally Honest Admission On NCAA Future

Last week, the NCAA member schools voted to ratify a new constitution that will give more power to schools and conferences. During an appearance on Mike Krzyzewski’s radio show on Sirius XM, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey shared his thoughts on the new constitution.

Sankey expressed his concerns over the future of the NCAA during his conversation with Krzyzewski.

“Yet, we’re kind of at the point, Mike, where we don’t have a lot of choice,” Sankey said, via Saturday Down South. “We’re either going to change or die. I mean that across all 350-plus Division I members and 32 conferences, not just the Southeastern Conference and my four colleagues in the five (Power 5) conferences.”

Sankey added that the “hype to bang” ratio in the NCAA was out of whack in the summer, which is when the constitutional efforts started.

Coach K and @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey discuss the new NCAA Constitution and how changes must be made in college athletics. Hear the entire interview tonight at 6 Eastern on @SIRIUSXM 84.@DukeMBB | @TheDaveSimsShow pic.twitter.com/LWOiWtkMti — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) January 27, 2022

Clearly, Sankey believes Division I teams need to take an “adapt or die” type of approach moving forward.

Even though Sankey is a co-chair for the Division I Transformation Committee, he acknowledged the NCAA doesn’t have rich history when it comes to transformation.

Only time will tell if the NCAA can handle this new era.