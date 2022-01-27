The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

SEC Commissioner Has Brutally Honest Admission On NCAA Future

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey talks before SEC conference tournament.NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Last week, the NCAA member schools voted to ratify a new constitution that will give more power to schools and conferences. During an appearance on Mike Krzyzewski’s radio show on Sirius XM, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey shared his thoughts on the new constitution.

Sankey expressed his concerns over the future of the NCAA during his conversation with Krzyzewski.

“Yet, we’re kind of at the point, Mike, where we don’t have a lot of choice,” Sankey said, via Saturday Down South. “We’re either going to change or die. I mean that across all 350-plus Division I members and 32 conferences, not just the Southeastern Conference and my four colleagues in the five (Power 5) conferences.”

Sankey added that the “hype to bang” ratio in the NCAA was out of whack in the summer, which is when the constitutional efforts started.

Clearly, Sankey believes Division I teams need to take an “adapt or die” type of approach moving forward.

Even though Sankey is a co-chair for the Division I Transformation Committee, he acknowledged the NCAA doesn’t have rich history when it comes to transformation.

Only time will tell if the NCAA can handle this new era.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.