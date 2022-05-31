SEC Commissioner Reacts To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Feud

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban generated plenty of headlines in the month of May due to their comments over NIL deals.

Saban ignited this feud by saying Texas A&M paid for all its players. Fisher responded by questioning Saban's past and calling him a narcissist.

While at the SEC Baseball Tournament this past weekend, league commissioner Greg Sankey commented on this feud between Fisher and Saban. It's safe to say he wants to move on from this drama.

“What we have to do is turn the page,” Sankey said, via OutKick. “Because we have to think about what we see as the future, rather than the frustration that exists around the pace of change that’s happening. And really that’s at the heart of a lot of issues."

Sankey added that he wants the focus to be on how college football can continue to support its student-athletes while having proper structure around them.

"What are the solutions? What is the structure that can be helpful to support young people competing in college sports? That’s the conversation,” he added. "Not what happens between two people. We have to elevate our dialogue.”

Saban has already issued an apology for his comments about Fisher.

“I should have never singled anyone out. That was a mistake," Saban said. "I apologize for that."

Despite this apology, Alabama and Texas A&M will probably have to settle things on the gridiron this fall.