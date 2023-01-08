SEC Commissioner Wants To Make Big Recruiting Change

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

December has become a hectic time in college football.

As some schools prepare for bowl games, others rush to locate new coaches before the transfer portal opens. Greg Sankey believes the Early Signing Period is another significant catalyst for that madness.

The SEC commissioner told The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach that college football should tweak the current schedule, especially once College Football Playoff expansion creates more games in December.

"We're crushing coaches in December," Sankey said Saturday. "We're going to add Playoff games (in December). We have to change early signing."

The early signing period launched in December 2017. Last month marked the first time it coincided with a transfer portal window open from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18.

Instead of reducing pressure on incoming recruits, Sankey believes they've "created more pressure."

"We have to change December and college football to support the health of our participants and our leaders — and conduct the games," he said.

Sankey suggested the NCAA delay the signing period until sometime after the postseason. He said "change is needed" soon.

"People have to acknowledge the reality, and we need to not be trying to protect some notion that existed five or 10 years ago. We have to acknowledge reality, and we have to pivot."