SEC Football Coach Not Happy With Deleted Tweet By SEC Network

Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops called out the SEC Network on Wednesday evening over a deleted tweet.

The SEC Network tweeted out a video of Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson getting sacked and run down with audio from the popular viral “what are you doing Terry? Oh lord!” video.

The video was supposed to be a joke, but it didn’t land. Kentucky fans blasted the SEC Network’s official Twitter account.

Stoops joined in on Wednesday night. He defended his quarterback.

Kentucky Sports Radio was able to capture the deleted tweet, for those interested:

Wilson was the No. 2 JUCO quarterback recruit in the country before committing to Kentucky. He threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, adding 44 rushing yards and one score, before suffering a season-ending injury in 2019.

The Wildcats quarterback is hoping to return to 100 percent health and make a major impact in 2020. It’s clear that he has the backing of his coach in trying to do so.

[SDS]