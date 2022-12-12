SEC Football Coaches Are Praying For Mike Leach

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars takes the field prior to the start of the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Martin Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Pullman, Washington. Eastern Washington defeated Washington State 45-42. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Fellow college football coaches have united to support Mike Leach, who was hospitalized Sunday.

On Monday, Mississippi State revealed that the Leach is in critical condition at the university's medical center in Jackson. Ross Reily of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported that Leach suffered a massive heart attack at his home in Starksville.

Since the school confirmed Leach's hospitalization on Sunday, other SEC coaches have sent well wishes to Leach and his family over Twitter.

"Please keep Mike Leach in your prayers tonight," LSU's Brian Kelly wrote. "We are thinking about Mike, his wife Sharon, and all of his family, friends, and players."

"Praying for a dear friend today," Kentucky's Mark Stoops posted. "Mike will always be a part of the Big Blue Nation from his time here in Lexington. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his wife Sharon, their four kids, and the entire Mississippi State family."

"Thinking about Coach Leach tonight," Tennessee's Josh Heupel said. "Praying for you Coach."

"Praying for Coach Leach. He’s always been very kind to so many," Auburn's Hugh Freeze said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family, and the doctors treating him. Mike's infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career," Nick Saban said in a statement shared by Alabama.

Our thoughts go out to Leach, his family, friends, and Mississippi State.