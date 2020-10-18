SEC Football Player Arrested Following Saturday’s Upset Win

The Spun

A general view of Arkansas' football stadium.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

An SEC football player was reportedly arrested following his team’s upset win on Saturday evening.

The Arkansas Razorbacks pulled off another surprising win on Saturday. Sam Pittman’s team upset Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. The Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 33-21, to improve to 2-2 on the season. Ole Miss dropped to 1-3.

“We’re talented. We’ve got a talented group,” Pittman said postgame. “We’ve got a resilient group. We have a group that can catch passes on defense and return them for touchdowns. I told the team Morgan, if I’m a running back I might be a little bit worried about it. He took that back to the house. They picked off six passes.

“They were in position to play well. Barry Odom is the real deal and I’m happy. He’s a great friend of mine and I’m also very happy he’s on the staff.”

It wasn’t all smiles for everyone following the win, though.

Jake Yurachek, a walk-on linebacker and the son of Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek, was reportedly arrested on reckless driving and driving while impaired charges, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.

Yurachek was reportedly released from jail on Sunday morning. The linebacker played in some snaps in Saturday’s win over Ole Miss.

Arkansas has not yet released an official comment.


