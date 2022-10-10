SEC Football Star Reportedly Arrested On Felony Charges

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 06: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers taking the field before the start of their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on October 6, 2007 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

An SEC football star was reportedly arrested on felony charges late on Sunday night.

According to police records, Tennessee starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on felony assault charges over the weekend.

"Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough, a starting safety, was arrested on a charge of aggravated felony assault Sunday, according to a Knox County Sherriff's Office arrest warrant obtained by Knox News," the Knoxville News reports.

The news of McCollough's arrest is pretty shocking, though it sounds like more details could emerge.

"Apologies for tardiness. Long and stupid travel day. Obviously that Jaylen McCollough news is shocking to see. Would’ve been near the bottom of my list of guys I’d expect to see in trouble. Facts are important. So let’s get facts. Way out of left field with his reputation," Wes Rucker tweeted.

McCollough is a four-year starter at Tennessee. According to the police report, he allegedly assaulted a man who mistakenly entered his apartment.

The man said when he returned, he accidentally went to the wrong building. He knocked on the door but no one answered. So he opened the unlocked door and entered the apartment.

When he realized he had entered the wrong apartment, he told police he apologized and left. He said a man pursued him and became aggressive. He apologized again but also told the man he "didn't have to be a (expletive) about it." The pursuing man then punched him in the face, and he fell backward down the stairs and lost consciousness.

Tennessee is set to face Alabama this weekend.