SEC Network Analyst Blasts Ohio State's Performance Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State continues to receive flak for only winning by 14 points on the road Saturday.

Entering the Week 10 showdown as a huge 38-point favorite, the Buckeyes earned a less flashy 21-7 victory over Northwestern. Facing heavy rain and gusting wind in Evanston, CJ Stroud threw for only 76 yards in a game that matched their lowest scoring output since Week 1.

On ESPN's Always College Football, Greg McElroy offered a harsh assessment of Ohio State's offense. He said the Buckeyes "become very human very quickly" when neutralizing their passing game.

"Yes, I know there were 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts. I know it was awful weather conditions to throw the football. You're Ohio State. How come you can't run the football? Someone's gonna have to explain that to me," McElroy said (h/t Saturday Tradition). "I look at their offensive line; they all look like Greek gods… and yet they get pushed around."

Miyan Williams turned 26 carries into 111 yards and two touchdowns, giving a junior a dozen rushing scores this season. Stroud, who hadn't run for double-digit yards in a game this year, added a career-high 79 yards on the ground.

Yet expectations were far higher for the undefeated powerhouse opposing the Wildcats, who haven't won a game since August. Northwestern gained two more total yards than Ohio State, which converted four of 15 third-down attempts.

McElroy suggested that the Buckeyes "better hope" for perfect weather when facing Michigan on Nov. 26.

"If it's 70 [degrees] and sunny, you'll boat race everybody," he said. "But if there's rain, wind, sideways sleet, monsoon ... that offense is not exactly the high-octane machine that they've been at times when it's under perfect conditions."

Since they're unlikely to follow McElroy's suggestion of quickly building a dome over The Shoe, Buckeyes will hope for better weather when hosting Indiana this Saturday afternoon.