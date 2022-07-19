SEC Network Analyst Predicting Shocking Upset This Season

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

An SEC Network analyst is predicting a major Week 3 upset within the conference

Takeo Spikes, former Auburn linebacker, is predicting Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks will upset the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 17 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“I am completely sick of the disrespect that they’re putting on Spencer Rattler,” Spikes said on Tuesday from Atlanta at SEC Media Days, via Saturday Down South. “And I didn’t even play quarterback. It’s so much the element of surprise. We talk about how can a defense prepare for a quarterback that they haven’t seen, and that’s what Spencer Rattler’s going to bring to the table. Defenses can’t really say, ‘I know what you do until I get 3 to 4 games on the book.’ … But I’ve really got this team upsetting Georgia at home.”

Oh boy.

Georgia opens the season with a tough non-conference bout against the Oregon Ducks. It just so happens that Oregon's new head coach - Dan Lanning, was Georgia's defensive coordinator last season.

The Bulldogs will no doubt look to make a statement vs. the Ducks before another non-conference game the next week vs. Samford.

It's plausible Georgia sleepwalks into the South Carolina game in Week 3, which could be trouble for the Dawgs.

Rattler's been in big games before, but not like in the SEC vs. a team like Georgia.

Sept. 17 is going to be a fun one.