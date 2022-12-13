SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars takes the field prior to the start of the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Martin Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Pullman, Washington. Eastern Washington defeated Washington State 45-42. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition.

ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.

Before the tribute show begins, Dari Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang are inviting guests to share their memories of the beloved college football head coach.

Leach recently concluded his third season at Mississippi State, which improved to 8-4 in 2022. That marked Leach's 16th winning season in 21 tries, including 10 at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009.

After installing the "Air Raid" offense at College Station, Leach went to Washington State in 2012. The Cougars went 11-2 and won the Alamo Bowl behind future NFL quarterback Gardner Minshew in 2018.

Leach was a unique personality who transformed football and touched many lives over the years. There's no shortage of stories for everyone in his orbit to share.