SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June.

However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case.

On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida, who played at IMG Academy last season.

“At one time, I thought (Tate) was a Tennessee lean, but went back towards Ohio State late before committing to the Buckeyes earlier this summer," Simmons said. "Don’t think he is done just yet. There’s some chatter, there's some buzz behind the scenes that the communication has picked back up with the coaching staff in Knoxville."

While Simmons was "80 percent sure" Tate would initially pick Tennessee, he clarified that the class of 2023 recruit is "still committed" to Ohio State.

He nevertheless believes the situation is "something to watch." Per Simmons, Tate is close with five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava and other Tennessee commits.

"I’m not saying anything is imminent, but I think you have to keep an eye on Carnell Tate as we progress through the season and close in on the Early Signing Period," Simmons continued. "Tennessee is in this, and they were at one time viewed, in my opinion, as the frontrunner. He’s committed to Ohio State, and they’re now the leader. But keep an eye on the Tennessee Vols."

Tate ranks 11th among wide receivers and 58th overall on 247Sports. Yet the Buckeyes also landed commitments from Brandon Inniss and Noah Rogers, respectively the No. 4 and 7 wide receivers from the class of 2023.

Tate can still change his mind before the Early Signing Period opens in December.