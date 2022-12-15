SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: General view of fans watch the play in the first half between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M.

Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks.

Wide receivers Yulkeith Brown, Chris Marshall and Ryan Campbell, cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris, linebacker Ish Harris, kicker Caden Davis and quarterback Haynes King are just some of the Texas A&M players who have entered the transfer portal.

It's possible Texas A&M could lose additional players to the transfer portal in the coming days.

With that said, Texas A&M will have to rebuild a large portion of its roster for the 2023 season.

Considering the Aggies went 5-7 this season, the last thing they need is another down year.

It'll be up to Jimbo Fisher to properly retool his roster for next fall.