SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night.

It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi.

According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is being described as a "mental health break."

This season has not gone according to plan for Finley. He suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year and then lost his starting job to Robby Ashford.

Finley is completing 62.3 percent of his passes this season for 431 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. He also has 33 yards and a score on the ground.

As for Ashford, he has 1,299 passing yards, 397 rushing yards, eight total touchdowns and five interceptions.

Following the Mississippi State matchup, Auburn has three remaining games on the 2022 schedule.

At this point, it's fair to wonder if Finley will be available for the rest of the season.