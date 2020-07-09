SEC Releases Statement On Big Ten’s Scheduling Decision

This afternoon, the Big Ten became the first conference to announce it will play a conference-only fall sports schedule, provided it plays one at all.

We expect other conferences to follow suit. However, the SEC is apparently in no rush to make a decision, as its commissioner Greg Sankey made clear Thursday night.

In a brief statement, Sankey preached patience as the league works toward deciding on “the best path forward related to fall sports.”

“The Southeastern Conference will continue to meet regularly with our campus leaders in the coming weeks, guided by medical advisors, to make the important decisions necessary to determine the best path forward related to the SEC fall sports,” Sankey said. “We recognize the challenges ahead and know the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must remain at the forefront of those decisions.”

In addition to Sankey, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is also advocating a careful approach to any decisions on the 2020 season.

“At this time our medical and scientific advisors have suggested we should move ahead slowly and with constant re-evaluation,” Bowlsby told 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello. “We plan to continue to prepare for all available scenarios until we are informed that some are no longer viable.”

While football is the major sport affected by the Big Ten decision, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and field hockey are also included and will only compete against fellow conference opponents.