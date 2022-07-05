SEC Running Back Reportedly Pleads Guilty To DUI Charge

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez accepted a guilty plea during Tuesday's pre-trial conference.

According to John Clay and Christopher Leach of Lexington Herald-Leader, Rodriguez will pay a $200 fine and $500 court costs after pleading guilty of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

He will also have his Georgia driver's license suspended for four to six months in Kentucky and is expected to participate in an alcohol driver program.

Rodriguez was arrested on May 8 after getting stopped by university police. Initial charges of driving with a broken tail light and careless driving were merged into his DUI plea.

Last season, Rodriguez registered 1,438 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. The 5'11" back exceeded 100 rushing yards in each of his final five games, including a 20-17 Citrus Bowl win over Iowa in which he scored both of Kentucky's touchdowns.

It remains unclear if Rodriguez's case will affect his status with the program this year. However, the Wildcats have recently added running backs Dee Beckwith and Ramon Jefferson through the NCAA transfer portal.