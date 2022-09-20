SEC Starting Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play This Weekend

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

T.J. Finley won't get an opportunity to bounce back in Auburn's first SEC contest of the season.

According to AL.com's Tom Green, the starting quarterback won't play Saturday against Missouri because of a shoulder injury.

It's undetermined if he'll miss additional time beyond Week 4.

Finley has endured a suboptimal start to the season, accruing 431 passing yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions for the Tigers. He got sacked four times during last weekend's 41-12 loss to Penn State.

Head coach Bryan Harsin has not named a new starter, but Robby Ashford is likely the leading candidate. In his longest look so far, the freshman went 10-of-19 for 144 yards, a touchdown, and a pick on Saturday.

Per AL.com's Nubyjas Wilborn, Harsin said Finley didn't get replaced because of an injury.

"He got banged up a little bit in the game. I think some of their guys did as well," Harsin said. "That’s football; that happens during games and all that, and so guys, I don’t think that impacted too much of the decision to go with Robby at that point. But T.J. was trying to make plays, and Robby came in and did some good things for us."

Zach Calzada hasn't played yet this season, but the Texas A&M transfer may also be an option.

Auburn will face Missouri this Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.