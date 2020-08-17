Breaking: The SEC’s Week 1 Football Schedule Is Out

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 aren’t playing college football this fall, but the ACC, Big 12 and SEC continue to push on toward a season.

The SEC is set to release its 2020 college football schedule on Monday evening. The Week 1 schedule has been released early, though.

SEC Network released the following Week 1 schedule for Sept. 26 on Monday afternoon:

Mississippi State at LSU

Alabama at Missouri

Georgia at Arkansas

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Auburn

Florida at Ole Miss

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum expressed confidence earlier Monday in the ACC/Big 12/SEC’s ability to have a season.

“This may give adrenaline to the other three conferences to move forward without being as careful as they need to be,” Finebaum said of the Big Ten’s PR disaster. “I know that sounds like a major statement, but they feel it. If you’re the Big 12, the ACC or the SEC, you’re feeling that you’re doing something great right now by playing college football, which may not be great at all. But the odds of any of those three backing down before we get closer to September 26 right now, I think, is very small because of the Big Ten’s PR nightmare.”

Which Week 1 SEC game are you most looking forward to?