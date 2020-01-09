The SEC West Head Coaching Lineup Is Absolutely Loaded

Earlier today, Mississippi State hired Mike Leach as its new head football coach, prying “The Pirate” out of the Pacific Northwest where he’d spent the last eight seasons coaching at Washington State.

Leach immediately injects a massive amount of personality into the SEC West, along with a reputation as a football iconoclast and offensive mastermind. The division, and the league, just got a lot more interesting.

In fact, when you do a run down of the coaching roster in the SEC West, it is impressive and entertaining. Of course, there’s Nick Saban at Alabama at the top of the class. He has five national championships on his resume.

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher also won a national title at Florida State in 2013, when he beat Auburn’s Gus Malzahn in the BCS Championship Game. LSU’s Ed Orgeron is looking to claim his own national championship next Monday against Clemson, and Orgeron’s personality might be the only one in the division that can match Leach’s.

Rounding out the coaching lineup is a pair of new hires: Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, the ultimate wild card and a bit of a renegade himself, and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, a well-respected recruiter and offensive line coach at Georgia.

The SEC West: Saban

Orgeron

Kiffin

Leach

Jimbo

Malzahn

Pittman Not a very boring group. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) January 9, 2020

The press conferences in the SEC will be incredible next season.

The action on the field won’t be too bad either.