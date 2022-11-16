SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype.

After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games.

Instead of having a high-flying offense, Kentucky averages just 23.3 points per game. That's an underwhelming mark for a unit that features Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Tayvion Robinson.

When asked what has been the issue for Kentucky's offense, redshirt freshman Dekel Crowdus pointed to the team's struggles in the red zone. He thinks that problem falls squarely on the shoulders of offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

"Probably — I would have to say the play-caller, because we were down in the red zone and just couldn’t get it,” Crowdus said, via On3. “That’s pretty much all I can say.”

Scangarello was hired as Kentucky's offensive coordinator in February. He spent the 2021 season as the quarterbacks coach of the 49ers.

Getting called out by players in your first season is not ideal to say the least. Luckily for Scangarello, there's still time for him to redeem himself in Lexington.

Kentucky will face Georgia and Louisville in its final two games. A strong showing on offense this weekend would go a long way for Scangarello.