Senior Bowl Director Names College Football’s No. 1 Player To Watch

Even with two Power 5 conferences not playing, there are plenty of college football players looking to improve their stock this fall.

One of those players is Miami quarterback D’Eriq King. After transferring from Houston, King is looking to close his college career off with a bang and impress NFL scouts.

A dynamic dual-threat performer, King is two years removed from producing 50 total touchdowns for Houston. He doesn’t have the ideal size for an NFL QB, but his skill set has clearly intrigued those in the know.

According to Senior Bowl director and former longtime NFL scout Jim Nagy, King is the college football player the Senior Bowl is most excited to see this fall.

“Based off scrimmage reports, the CFB player we’re probably most excited to see play this fall is [Miami] QB D’Eriq King,” Nagy said.

Based off scrimmage reports, the CFB player we’re probably most excited to see play this fall is @CanesFootball QB D’Eriq King. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 5, 2020

King officially won the starting job at Miami earlier in the summer and has already drawn heavy praise from his new head coach Manny Diaz.

“You can go on YouTube and see his plays and his ability to run the ball and throw it,” Diaz said last week. “What you don’t know until you get him in your locker room is what a special person he is. A born leader, someone who just has a great connection to everybody else on the roster, someone people kinda gravitate to. “I think that’s what’s really important for our football team, especially in that room where we’ve had some inconsistency and been young for a while now. To get an older guy that has winning experience making plays in college football, but more than anything he has the personality that, ‘I want to follow that guy, that’s a guy that I can trust,’ and that’s what D’Eriq did when he walked on our campus in January.”

King and Miami open up their 2020 season against UAB on Thursday, September 10.

[ 247 Sports ]