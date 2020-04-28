Shaq Covering Funeral Expenses For College Football Recruit Who Died

Shaquille O’Neal will be covering funeral expenses for Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz, who was shot and killed Saturday evening in Orlando.

O’Neal, who began his career with the Orlando Magic and still lives in the city, has reportedly spoken with the 18-year-old’s family and will pay for “whatever his mom wants” for the funeral. ESPN reports the expenses include a custom-made casket and a horse.

Rentz was a football and track and field star at Ocoee High School. A three-star football recruit, he earned over two dozen scholarship offers and signed with Louisville in December.

Rentz was one of four people shot outside of a house in Orlando late Saturday. The other three victims are all expected to survive.

Come Out To ocoee high school next Week Wednesday to watch me Sign in the Gym ✍🏾❗️ pic.twitter.com/Ayyj0XnIPg — #Duece 2️⃣ (@DexterRentz) December 11, 2019

Police are still investigating the motive for the attack.

“He was on his way, he really was,” O’Neal said about Rentz, via ESPN’s Andrea Adelson. “I don’t know what it feels like to lose a son, but I know what it feels like to lose someone. “This one hurts my heart. It really does. I wish things like this would never go on. It’s just so sad, and I want to be able to help his family. I wanted to take care of it.”

An incredibly classy gesture here on Shaq’s part. While it won’t bring Dexter back, it does take a major burden off the family’s shoulders.