It isn’t just college football players and coaches participating in a last-minute attempt to salvage the season. Shaquille O’Neal let his voice be heard as well.

This afternoon, Shaq–who has a son playing college basketball at LSU–expressed his support for the college football players tweeting that they want to play this fall.

“I stand with the student athletes! #WeWantToPlay,” Shaq wrote on Twitter.

The #WeWantToPlay hashtag took off on Sunday and continued to trend on Monday. Prominent college football stars like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence helped spearhead the movement.

Shaq is entitled to his opinion, but we’re skeptical that any of this grassroots social media protesting will have an impact on the ultimate decisions.

The Big Ten seems to be the most likely to cancel or postpone its season, perhaps as soon as tomorrow. Meanwhile, the SEC is taking a more patient approach.

“The SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester…developed testing protocols,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wrote on Twitter today. “We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so…every day.”