Look: Shedeur Sanders Breaks Out His Dad’s Patented TD Celebration

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is having himself a day against Alabama A&M. He’s been so electric this Saturday that he actually used one of his father’s famous dance moves after a rushing touchdown.

That’s right, Shedeur Sanders broke out the “Prime Time” touchdown dance during this Saturday’s game. What makes this celebration so great is that his father, Deion Sanders, is the head coach of Jackson State’s football team.

Coach Sanders clearly didn’t mind that celebration from his son, as he hugged Shedeur on the sidelines shortly after he scored.

College football fans, meanwhile, quickly noticed that Shedeur used Deion’s dance move this afternoon. They’re hoping it becomes a weekly occurrence for the young quarterback.

Here’s the “Prime Time” dance that Shedeur broke out in the end zone:

@ShedeurSanders scores and does the Prime TD Dance like his Dad! pic.twitter.com/DHI0FLi6Ur — HBCU Legends (@hbculegends) October 9, 2021

Sanders has been outstanding this Saturday, completing 17-of-24 pass attempts for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He has also been lethal on the ground, rushing for 58 yards and a score on six carries.

Jackson State currently has an overwhelming 61-15 lead over Alabama A&M. Next up on the Tigers’ schedule is a date with the Alabama State Hornets.

We’ll find out next weekend if the “Prime Time” touchdown dance was just a one-time thing for Sanders.

[HBCU Legends]