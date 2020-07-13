Shedeur Sanders, Son of Deion Sanders, Announces Commitment Decision

Four-star QB Shedeur Sanders, one of the top prospects in high school football and part of one of football’s most famous families, has made his commitment decision.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sanders announced that he is committing to Florida Atlantic University. The Owls beat out some of the true titans of the Power Five to land the highly-touted quarterback and son of the NFL legend.

Sanders is the No. 219 overall prospect in the Class of 2021, per 247Sports. He is the No. 14 pro-style QB in the nation, and the No. 34 player from Texas.

As a starter at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill, Sanders has been nigh unstoppable. In the past two years alone he’s led the team to two state titles and a 27-1 record.

This past year he threw for 3,459 yards and 47 touchdowns with only four interceptions while completing 73.5-percent of his passes.

Landing Sanders is a huge gain for first-year head coach Willie Taggart. Per 247Sports, Sanders is the first first four-star quarterback to join the Owls since they started recording the data.

Better yet, he improves a 2021 FAU recruiting class that already ranks No. 1 in Conference USA. The 18-man recruiting class is now the highest-rated class the Owls have assembled in years.

Coming off an 11-3 season that included a conference title, FAU is in a prime position to become one of the true powers of the Group of Five.