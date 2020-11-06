Shedeur Sanders, Son of Deion Sanders, Announces New Commitment

Earlier this summer, Shedeur Sanders announced his commitment to FAU where he would play under head coach Willie Taggart.

However, when his father – NFL legend Deion Sanders – became the head coach at Jackson State everyone knew he would eventually change his mind. Well, that time finally came on Friday afternoon.

Sanders took to Twitter this afternoon announcing his decommitment from FAU and commitment to Jackson State. The opportunity to play for his father at an HBCU was too much to pass up for the young quarterback.

“I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU”s ! Dad I got your back! JSU #theeilove COMMITTED,” Sander said on Twitter.

I couldn’t pass up a opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU”s ! Dad I got your back! JSU #theeilove 🐅 COMMITTED @DeionSanders @PilarSanders @Striving4_ALott @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/DvN7JFxyyv — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) November 6, 2020

Apart from being and incredible moment as a father, Deion landed the highest-rated recruit of his tenure at Jackson State thus far.

Shedeur is a legitimate quarterback recruit. He is currently rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 229 recruit in the class and the No. 38 player from the state of Texas.

As a starter at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill, Sanders has been unstoppable. In the past two years alone he’s led the team to two state titles and a 27-1 record.

During the 2019 season, he threw for 3,459 yards and 47 touchdowns with only four interceptions while completing 73.5-percent of his passes.