Shelley Meyer Has A Blunt Message For The Big Ten Conference

Shelley Meyer, the wife of former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer, isn’t very happy with the Big Ten right now.

The college football season is getting fully underway this weekend. The ACC and the Big 12 have begun their seasons, though a couple of games have been postponed due to outbreaks. Still, most of the league’s teams are playing, including national title contenders Clemson and Oklahoma.

Shelley Meyer, whose son-in-law, Corey Dennis, is the QBs coach at Ohio State, feels dumb watching Clemson play tonight.

“I can’t lie. It feels TOTALLY STUPID sitting here watching Clemson playing Wake Forest while Buckeyes waiting for answers from silent ‘leaders,'” she tweeted. “#LetThemPlay #IStandWithCoachDay.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day appeared on College GameDay earlier Saturday morning, expressing his desire to play.

“I don’t know if there’s an exact date, but certainly I think we need to try to get going by mid-October to get into the conversations in the College Football Playoff,” Day said. “But again, it’s first things first: Let’s just make sure that we can figure out a way to do this safely and then we’ll tackle that next.”

Day, Meyer and the rest of the Big Ten might get their wish.

The Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors are reportedly set to vote on a football re-start within 72 hours. There’s reportedly cautious optimism for football this fall.

Of course, “cautious” is the important word there. Don’t get your hopes up just yet.