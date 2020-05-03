One of the best Ohio State-Michigan games of all-time re-aired on ESPN earlier this week. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was watching.

ESPN aired the 2016 edition of ‘The Game’ on Thursday night. The double-overtime thrilled remains one of the most-exciting college football games in recent memory.

Ohio State came from behind and beat Michigan, 30-27, in double overtime. Meyer was so overcome with emotion when Curtis Samuel scored his game-winning touchdown, he collapsed to the turf.

Meyer’s wife, Shelley, shared a funny tweet on Thursday evening.

“Currently, he is face-down on the floor of our house,” she joked. “#TTUNGameDoubleOTWasTooMuch #BeenHereBefore #EventuallyWeGoSevenAndOh#IReallyHatedFootballThatDay.”

Meyer finished his Ohio State coaching career in 2018. He went a perfect 7-0 against “That Team Up North.”

Ryan Day continued the streak in 2019, leading the Buckeyes to a win over the Wolverines in The Big House.