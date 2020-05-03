The Spun

Shelley Meyer Had Great Tweet About Urban Watching The 2016 Game

urban meyer and his wife shelley meyer after the rose bowlPASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and wife Shelley Meyer celebrate after the Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

One of the best Ohio State-Michigan games of all-time re-aired on ESPN earlier this week. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was watching.

ESPN aired the 2016 edition of ‘The Game’ on Thursday night. The double-overtime thrilled remains one of the most-exciting college football games in recent memory.

Ohio State came from behind and beat Michigan, 30-27, in double overtime. Meyer was so overcome with emotion when Curtis Samuel scored his game-winning touchdown, he collapsed to the turf.

Meyer’s wife, Shelley, shared a funny tweet on Thursday evening.

“Currently, he is face-down on the floor of our house,” she joked. “#TTUNGameDoubleOTWasTooMuch #BeenHereBefore #EventuallyWeGoSevenAndOh#IReallyHatedFootballThatDay.”

Meyer finished his Ohio State coaching career in 2018. He went a perfect 7-0 against “That Team Up North.”

Ryan Day continued the streak in 2019, leading the Buckeyes to a win over the Wolverines in The Big House.

