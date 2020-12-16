Shilo Sanders, Son Of Deion Sanders, Announces Transfer Destination

Earlier this week, Shilo Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders announced his plans to transfer from South Carolina.

The decision to transfer comes after the Gamecocks fired head coach Will Muschamp. Although the team brought in Shane Beamer as the new head coach, Sanders decided it was time to move on.

After taking a few days to think about his next stop, Sanders came to a logical conclusion. He’s heading to Jackson State to play for his father.

“Pops said he needed some dawgs! So I’m joining my brother to help change the game at JSU and level the HBCU playing field,” Sanders said.

Shilo, a former three-star recruit from Texas, played in four games as a true freshman in 2019. During his sophomore campaign Sanders started seeing more playing time, recording 32 tackles and a pass breakup in nine games.

Shilo is just the latest member of the Sanders family to head to Jackson State.

Deion Sanders was hired as the new head coach at Jackson State this offseason. One of his first duties as the new head coach was to flip his son Shedeur Sanders, a four-star quarterback commit, from Florida Atlantic.

Jackson State is on the way up.