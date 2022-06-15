Sites Announced For The Future Army vs. Navy Games

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Army Cadets on the field after the march on prior to the 122nd Army/Navy college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on December 11, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football's annual Army-Navy matchup will take place in five different stadiums over the next five years.

Per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. will host the 2023 showdown for the first time on Dec. 9. It aligns with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

The Black Nights and Midshipmen will play in Landover, Md., on Dec. 14, 2024. They'll meet in Baltimore the following year on Dec. 13 and play the 2026 contest on Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field will host on Dec. 11, 2027. CBS will televise all five of these encounters.

"The Army-Navy game is a great showcase for both service academies," Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie said in an official statement. "We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen. We had great interest from many regions and thank the cities who participated in the bid selection process. We cannot wait to have this game played at some incredible venues in great cities."

This season's meeting will take place December 10 at 3 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. It will mark the 14th time they play in the Philadelphia Eagles' home since 2003.

Last year, Navy picked up a 17-13 win over Army in New Jersey. The Black Knights had previously snapped a 14-year drought with four victories from the 2016 to 2020 seasons.