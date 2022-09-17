Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables.

No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter.

Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is legit. As Gus Johnson puts it: "This Oklahoma team just looks DIFFERENT."

"As the great Gus Johnson just said on Fox: 'This Oklahoma team JUST LOOKS DIFFERENT.' Does it ever. It actually takes pride in playing this thing called DEFENSE. It attacks on offense w the passion and urgency of its new leader, Brent Venables. It does not miss Stinkin' Lincoln," said Bayless.

Some figured Oklahoma would take a significant step back with Lincoln Riley off to USC. But three weeks into the season the Sooners look like a real playoff team.

The good news for Oklahoma is it doesn't really face a true test until Oct. 8 when it takes on the Texas Longhorns. That game could decide the Big 12 title.

Catch the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska game right now on FOX.