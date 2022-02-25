Blink and you might just miss Liberty safety Skyler Thomas. Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but make no mistake, his speed is an asset.

Thomas’ college football career started at Washington State. He racked up 152 tackles, six interceptions and two fumbled recovered before transferring to Liberty.

Although he was tasked with learning a new system, Thomas had no issue making an impact for the Flames. In his only season with the program, the versatile defensive back had 54 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Now that his college career is over, Thomas is ready to show the world that he can make an impact at the next level. With his pro day approaching fairly soon, the California native is hopeful that he could leave NFL scouts in awe.

We caught up with Skyler Thomas to discuss his career at Liberty, preparation for the NFL Draft and much more.

The Spun: How has this draft process been treating you?

Skyler Thomas: It’s been pretty relaxing. I like that I just have to worry about working out and taking care of my body.

The Spun: A lot of people have raved about your speed. Do you feel like you can break some records in the coming months?

ST: I’ve been working a lot on the technical side of running. Like you said, I’m already really fast. So it’s hard to become even faster. But I’m trying to be more efficient when it comes to running. That’s my priority.

The Spun: Who would win in a race: you or Malik Willis?

ST: I can’t really say. I’m just going to pick myself, but Malik would probably choose himself [laughs].

The Spun: What was it like competing against Malik in practice?

ST: It definitely made me better. Malik is one hell of a player. He challenged me in so many ways. I had to disguise coverages and make sure I’m in the right position at all times. If you’re one little hair off, he’ll find a way to make a play. If you’re one step behind, he’s going to make the right read. He challenged me to be more detail-oriented.

The Spun: When you look back at your journey, what do you think?

ST: I feel like it’s not my plan, it’s God’s plan. All these steps along the way were part of what he wanted me to go through so I can grow as a person and athlete. I reflect on the journey a lot to see how far I’ve come and how much I’ve matured.

The Spun: Do you have a favorite moment from your Liberty career?

ST: I’d say a moment that stood out to me was my first interception. It was in the fourth quarter of the game, and it was basically a play I’ve practiced my entire life. I remember throwing the ball to myself and practicing toe-taps by the sideline. I got to display my childhood skills in that moment.

The Spun: Are there certain defensive backs you like to watch on film?

ST: I like watching Tyrann Mathieu and Budda Baker. I even watch Jalen Ramsey. I’ll watch different DBs because I feel like I can learn from everyone.

"I just want to be a great teammate" – Skyler Thomas pic.twitter.com/Y3rzloH7aU — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) September 30, 2021

The Spun: What are your best traits heading into the NFL?

ST: I’d say my speed and quickness, for sure.

The Spun: What are you hoping to show scouts at your pro day?

ST: I just want to show them what kind of athlete I am. I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. My mindset is that I need to show scouts that I’m a competitor and I’m ready for this next step.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in Skyler Thomas?

ST: I would say they’re getting a very versatile player who is a plug-and-play type of guy. I’m a hard worker, I take pride in my craft on the field, and I will continue to work until I’m the best version of myself.

Ocean View Sports owner Bryan Miller, who is representing Thomas and several other players who are eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, has a lot of faith in Thomas breaking records at his pro day.

“Skyler is one of, if not the, fastest players in the entire 2022 NFL draft. We were anticipating an NFL Combine invite, and we knew he would go give the record a run for its money,” Miller said. “Now we are focused on breaking the 40-yard dash record at his pro day. Skyler is training with renown speed specialist Les Spell-man in Los Angeles. He’s a speedster who can play every position in the secondary and be a spark in the return game.”

If Thomas can just come close to the record for the 40-yard dash (4.22 seconds), he’ll attract plenty of attention from NFL personnel.

