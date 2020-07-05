Smael Mondon, No. 2 OLB, Releases His Final 5 Schools

Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County five-star outside linebacker Smael Mondon revealed his final five schools earlier this afternoon.

Mondon isn’t looking very far to find his next home. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound playmaker’s all-SEC final five consists of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

To give you an idea of how well-pursued Mondon has been, he holds 37 total scholarship offers. Also, his latest list eliminated several powerhouses, including Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma.

Mondon is the No. 2 outside linebacker and the No. 3 player in Georgia in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Nationally, he’s the 26th-ranked prospect in his class.

Not surprisingly, Georgia is the perceived leader for Mondon. All eight predictions in his 247Sports Crystal Ball favor the Bulldogs.

A two-way standout on the gridiron and a star on the track as well, Mondon has been likened to former Notre Dame star and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith. That’s an impressive comparison, considering Smith was likely going to be a top-five pick in the NFL if he didn’t suffer a devastating knee injury in his final college game.

“Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level with the upside of developing into an early round NFL Draft selection,” wrote 247Sports’ Charles Power in his scouting report for Mondon.