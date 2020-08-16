Former College Football Player Files Lawsuit Against His University

The state of higher learning in America is currently in a bit of dismay.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced just about everything in this country to change. Few things have been more affected than schools, especially colleges and universities.

Students do not want to pay tens of thousands of dollars to learn online, but in many cases, that’s what’s happening now. We also have student-athletes on scholarships unable to play their respective sports this fall.

One former college football player is seeking retribution.

A former Southern Methodist University kicker has filed a lawsuit against his university. It’s a potential class-action lawsuit that is seeking pro-rata tuition and fees after more than 50 percent of the spring 2020 semester was taken online.

This likely will not be the last lawsuit we see like this. Higher education is a big business and it hasn’t been able to operate like its customers want it to.

