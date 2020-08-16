Former College Football Player Files Lawsuit Against His University

The Spun

SMU's football stadium before a game against TCU.DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of before a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 24, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The state of higher learning in America is currently in a bit of dismay.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced just about everything in this country to change. Few things have been more affected than schools, especially colleges and universities.

Students do not want to pay tens of thousands of dollars to learn online, but in many cases, that’s what’s happening now. We also have student-athletes on scholarships unable to play their respective sports this fall.

One former college football player is seeking retribution.

A former Southern Methodist University kicker has filed a lawsuit against his university. It’s a potential class-action lawsuit that is seeking pro-rata tuition and fees after more than 50 percent of the spring 2020 semester was taken online.

This likely will not be the last lawsuit we see like this. Higher education is a big business and it hasn’t been able to operate like its customers want it to.

Hogan, a 6-foot-1 kicker, is a Keller, Texas native. He began his college football career at Houston, before transferring to West Virginia. Hogan ended his college football career at SMU.

The SMU football program is coming off a strong 2019 season. The Mustangs went 10-3, losing to FAU in the Boca Raton Bowl.


