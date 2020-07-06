Report: Some Big Ten Schools Considering ‘Scrapping’ The Season

As the 2020 college football season approaches, at least some Big Ten schools are reportedly considering just “scrapping” the year.

Sports Illustrated’s Michigan site reported on Sunday that multiple Big Ten schools are considering passing on the complete athletic year.

From the report:

There are very real discussions about playing a regional schedule if you can get away with it. One Big Ten school in the West Division supposedly has a tentative regional schedule in place, including, according to a source at that school, “multiple games against FCS schools.” Other Big Ten schools are thinking about scrapping the year altogether.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin in late August/early September. No one really knows what’s going to happen yet. We’re still about two months away from Week 1.

But optimism levels appear to be decreasing. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum recently outlined his “best-case scenario” for the year.

“I think probably the best case is to put off any important decisions for three to four weeks. … I think they’ll keep pushing, keep moving the invisible deadline to where, if the country is still in a free fall in a couple of weeks, then I don’t think they’ll have much choice but to then say, ‘We can’t do it at all’ or ‘We’re going to pause here and give it a few more weeks and maybe start in mid-September or late September.’

If you’re the SEC, ACC, Big Ten — maybe you just play conference games. I think the non-conference games are in serious jeopardy,” Finebaum told the Charlotte Observer.

College football programs have student-athletes back on campus and several major schools have had multiple positive tests.

The next couple of weeks are pivotal for the 2020 season. We should have a clearer sense of what’s going to happen this fall by the end of the month.